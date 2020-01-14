Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GDEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golden Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

GDEN stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $20.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $512.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.87, a PEG ratio of 138.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $243.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.69 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golden Entertainment will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III purchased 64,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,741.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 4,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.