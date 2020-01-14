FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price objective on FLIR Systems and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FLIR Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of FLIR opened at $54.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average is $52.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. FLIR Systems has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $55.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $471.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.51 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 10,300 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $551,874.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 4,500 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $238,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,585 shares of company stock worth $939,391. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

