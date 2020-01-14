S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SANW. B. Riley reduced their price target on S&W Seed from $4.80 to $4.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

SANW opened at $2.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.43. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $71.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.37.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. S&W Seed had a positive return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&W Seed stock. Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its holdings in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned about 1.22% of S&W Seed worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

