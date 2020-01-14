Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised Builders FirstSource from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.73.

BLDR stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.48.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $294,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,353.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after acquiring an additional 59,077 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 133,239 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

