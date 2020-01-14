Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:MCEP opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 million, a P/E ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.37. Mid-Con Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $1.14.

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a return on equity of 49.87% and a net margin of 9.82%.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company's properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent, Permian, Big Horn, and Powder River Basin regions of the United States in Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming areas.

