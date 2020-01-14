BidaskClub Lowers AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AXGN. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of AxoGen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

AxoGen stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.55 million, a PE ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 0.32. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $10.91 and a 12-month high of $25.84.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.82%. On average, analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,036 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,947,000 after purchasing an additional 208,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,768,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,018,000 after purchasing an additional 93,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AxoGen by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,230,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,358,000 after purchasing an additional 88,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in AxoGen by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,878,000 after purchasing an additional 27,616 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AxoGen by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,122,000 after purchasing an additional 156,476 shares during the period. 82.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

