Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CRBP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $408.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.83. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $9.11.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 169.38% and a negative net margin of 175.16%. The business had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 58,547 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $48,587,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

