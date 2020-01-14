Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CRBP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $408.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.83. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $9.11.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 169.38% and a negative net margin of 175.16%. The business had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,099,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 58,547 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $48,587,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Analyst Recommendations for Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Huron Consulting Group Downgraded by BidaskClub
Huron Consulting Group Downgraded by BidaskClub
BidaskClub Downgrades Hemisphere Media Group to Hold
BidaskClub Downgrades Hemisphere Media Group to Hold
BidaskClub Upgrades Groupon to Hold
BidaskClub Upgrades Groupon to Hold
Golden Entertainment Downgraded by BidaskClub
Golden Entertainment Downgraded by BidaskClub
FLIR Systems Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
FLIR Systems Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub
S&W Seed Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine
S&W Seed Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report