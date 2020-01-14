Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Upgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.75.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $73.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.00. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.15. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $43.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $579.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.33 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $2,688,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,700,761.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 44,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $3,100,973.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 236,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,502,691. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 267,486 shares of company stock valued at $18,647,763. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,226,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,472 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 829 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

