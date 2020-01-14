Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

RAND stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. Rand Capital has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 357.15 and a current ratio of 357.14.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Rand Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 117.78%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rand Capital stock. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Rand Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Rand Capital Company Profile

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

