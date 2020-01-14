KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KLAC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $156.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of KLA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.00.

KLAC stock opened at $175.10 on Friday. KLA has a 52-week low of $89.93 and a 52-week high of $182.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. KLA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $800,370.00. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $110,682.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,053 shares of company stock worth $3,525,299 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in KLA by 17.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in KLA by 25.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 101,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after buying an additional 53,020 shares during the period. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

