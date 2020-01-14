Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Malibu Boats from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.17.

MBUU stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.87.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.98 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 9.64%. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 7.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,543,000 after purchasing an additional 116,219 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 5.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 35,643 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.8% during the second quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 651,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 1,065.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 455,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 416,639 shares during the period. 96.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

