Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTRE. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caretrust REIT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.43.

Shares of CTRE opened at $20.79 on Friday. Caretrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $18.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). Caretrust REIT had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Caretrust REIT’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caretrust REIT will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,664,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 13.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,976,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,946,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 295.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,284,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,244 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Caretrust REIT by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,922,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,710,000 after purchasing an additional 109,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

