Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CMPR. TheStreet cut shares of Cimpress from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Cimpress in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cimpress from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.67.

CMPR opened at $107.30 on Friday. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $73.74 and a twelve month high of $145.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.06.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.98 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 173.17%. Cimpress’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott J. Vassalluzzo sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $101,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cimpress in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,016,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,935,000 after buying an additional 59,440 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after buying an additional 49,825 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cimpress by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 297,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,081,000 after buying an additional 127,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cimpress by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,964,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress N.V. provides various mass customization services in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company delivers various volumes of individually small-sized customized orders for a range of print, signage, photo merchandise, invitation and announcement, packaging, apparel, and other categories primarily through the Internet.

