Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) Short Interest Down 7.9% in December

Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.5 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Matthews International stock opened at $37.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.21. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $46.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $392.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.59 million. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Matthews International will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Matthews International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Matthews International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Matthews International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Matthews International by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Matthews International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Matthews International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Matthews International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 78,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Matthews International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.