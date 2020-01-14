Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the December 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $116.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.10. Nevro has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.74 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nevro will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $2,128,108.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $83,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,822 shares of company stock worth $6,000,840 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Nevro by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Nevro to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

