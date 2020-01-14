Short Interest in HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) Declines By 8.1%

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of HyreCar from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of HyreCar from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HyreCar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of HYRE stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. HyreCar has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $8.03.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). HyreCar had a negative net margin of 70.49% and a negative return on equity of 101.83%. The business had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that HyreCar will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HyreCar by 2,674.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 194,879 shares during the period. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Matthews International Corp Short Interest Down 7.9% in December
Matthews International Corp Short Interest Down 7.9% in December
Nevro Corp Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
Nevro Corp Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest
Pure Storage Inc Short Interest Update
Pure Storage Inc Short Interest Update
Short Interest in HyreCar Inc Declines By 8.1%
Short Interest in HyreCar Inc Declines By 8.1%
Keller Group Reaches New 1-Year High at $798.00
Keller Group Reaches New 1-Year High at $798.00
Freshpet Inc Short Interest Update
Freshpet Inc Short Interest Update


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report