Short Interest in HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) Declines By 8.1%

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.4 days. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of HyreCar in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of HyreCar from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of HyreCar from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HyreCar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Shares of HYRE stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. HyreCar has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $8.03.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). HyreCar had a negative net margin of 70.49% and a negative return on equity of 101.83%. The business had revenue of $3.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that HyreCar will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 3rd quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HyreCar by 2,674.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 194,879 shares during the period. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

