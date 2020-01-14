Keller Group (LON:KLR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $798.00

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 798 ($10.50) and last traded at GBX 796 ($10.47), with a volume of 3664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 792 ($10.42).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLR. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.39) price target on shares of Keller Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Keller Group from GBX 710 ($9.34) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Keller Group from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 720 ($9.47) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.39) price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keller Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 776 ($10.21).

The stock has a market cap of $570.08 million and a P/E ratio of -16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 720.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 630.08.

In other Keller Group news, insider Venu Raju acquired 50,000 shares of Keller Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 613 ($8.06) per share, for a total transaction of £306,500 ($403,183.37).

Keller Group Company Profile (LON:KLR)

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

