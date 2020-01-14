Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Short Interest Update

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 310,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRPT shares. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $62.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18. Freshpet has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $65.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.37 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,879,667. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 4,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $270,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 86,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,719,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,139 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,772. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 113.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after buying an additional 147,196 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 32.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 21.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

