WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Raised to C$95.00 at Canaccord Genuity

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$88.00 to C$95.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WSP has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$86.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$90.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$90.17.

WSP opened at C$93.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$88.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$79.53. WSP Global has a 1-year low of C$61.38 and a 1-year high of C$93.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.45. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.13.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.72 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Langlois sold 2,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.68, for a total transaction of C$189,943.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at C$132,626.60. Also, Director Birgit Norgaard bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$86.10 per share, with a total value of C$86,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$344,400.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

