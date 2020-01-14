SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,680,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 13,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:SM opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $21.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,466 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,816 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SM. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities cut SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

