Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 273,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. 29.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on KNSA shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $13.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $25.79.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

