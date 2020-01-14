Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Shares of TBNK opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Territorial Bancorp has a one year low of $26.16 and a one year high of $32.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.49.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 million.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, CEO Allan S. Kitagawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $59,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Murakami sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $29,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,333.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $194,336 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $813,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.