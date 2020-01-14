Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STML. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stemline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stemline Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Stemline Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Get Stemline Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of STML stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $472.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.40. Stemline Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $18.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stemline Therapeutics will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $137,174.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STML. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,312,000 after buying an additional 967,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,152,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,301,000 after buying an additional 449,323 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 2,681.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 357,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 344,561 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 518,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after buying an additional 343,870 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stemline Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,920,000 after buying an additional 306,011 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Stemline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stemline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.