TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $13.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.33). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,411.79% and a negative net margin of 123,130.93%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 1,119.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 12,400.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 45.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

