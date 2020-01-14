Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 73.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,372,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,505 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5,895.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,445 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,151,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,714,000 after purchasing an additional 102,703 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,955,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,886,000 after purchasing an additional 164,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,885,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $101.91 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $76.82 and a 1 year high of $105.70. The firm has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.75.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total value of $7,863,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 2,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $209,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 281,026 shares of company stock valued at $28,179,260. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

