Diligent Investors LLC Cuts Stake in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 53.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 3.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 67,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 11.9% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $30.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.50. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities downgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America raised KKR & Co Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,480,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

