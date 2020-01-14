D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Stake Boosted by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,704 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in D. R. Horton in the third quarter worth $15,061,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 894,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,178,000 after purchasing an additional 266,885 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 1,496.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,078,000 after purchasing an additional 339,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 43.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Buckingham Research cut shares of D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

DHI stock opened at $53.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 1.35. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $34.96 and a 52-week high of $56.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,992,478.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,242,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,457.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,764 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

