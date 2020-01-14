Evanson Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Evanson Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TH Capital upped their price target on Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.21.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $230.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $569.51 billion, a PE ratio of 64.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $146.54 and a 52-week high of $225.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.