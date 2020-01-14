Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ORGO. Svb Leerink began coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organogenesis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.09.

Organogenesis stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $137.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member purchased 6,000,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 716.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 486,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 33.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 80,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 134.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 23,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

