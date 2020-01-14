First United Bank Trust Sells 410 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

First United Bank Trust lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,681,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,223,000 after purchasing an additional 28,391 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

IWO stock opened at $216.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.70. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $178.18 and a 1 year high of $217.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.4927 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

