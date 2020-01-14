Lake Street Financial LLC Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 284.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 15.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 74,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $80.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $55.70 and a twelve month high of $81.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.24.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

