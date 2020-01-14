F3Logic LLC Purchases 2,334 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

F3Logic LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 88.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $244.54 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $162.35 and a 1-year high of $244.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $229.88 and its 200 day moving average is $212.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3663 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

