F3Logic LLC Acquires Shares of 8,535 iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 17,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period.

AOR opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.37. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $42.03 and a twelve month high of $48.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.4029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

