NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $300.00 at Bank of America

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from an equal rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $259.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.61.

NVIDIA stock opened at $251.98 on Friday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $131.00 and a twelve month high of $252.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $149.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,484.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,965,644 in the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in NVIDIA by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 32,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

