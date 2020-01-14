Zacks Investment Research Raises Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Price Target to $20.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) had its target price increased by Zacks Investment Research to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ROAD. DA Davidson upped their price target on Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Construction Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Construction Partners from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Construction Partners in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Construction Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Construction Partners has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROAD opened at $16.80 on Friday. Construction Partners has a one year low of $10.38 and a one year high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cpi Expansion Fund Gp L. Suntx sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $12,930,000.00. 74.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.