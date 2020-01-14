LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LGI Homes, Inc. is engaged in the design and construction of entry-level homes across Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia. The company focuses on converting renters of apartments and single-family homes into homeowners by offering homes at affordable locations. LGI Homes, Inc. is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LGIH. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of LGI Homes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LGI Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.70.

Shares of LGIH opened at $76.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.44. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day moving average of $75.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 14.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.83 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $110,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $662,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 1,332.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 21.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 379.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 17.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.