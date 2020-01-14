Roth Capital Begins Coverage on Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND)

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MLND. ValuEngine raised shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Millendo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of MLND stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. Millendo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $109.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.74.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 126,994 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 1,830.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Millendo Therapeutics by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 60.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

