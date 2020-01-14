Lake Street Financial LLC Invests $351,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 698 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $523.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $500.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.11 and a 12-month high of $523.45. The company has a market cap of $79.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The asset manager reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.20. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.02%.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.74, for a total transaction of $893,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerkovic Milan 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,095 shares of company stock worth $2,900,567. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co raised BlackRock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $547.00 to $554.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.28.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

