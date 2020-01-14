Diligent Investors LLC Decreases Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $27,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 41.1% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 74.8% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $105.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.07.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.27.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

