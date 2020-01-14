Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carrols Restaurant Group is the largest BURGER KING franchisee in the U.S., with over 800 restaurants and has operated BURGER KING restaurants since 1976. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TAST. BidaskClub downgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.10.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The company has a market capitalization of $352.05 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.52. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.92 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 354.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

