TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

TCBK has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of TCBK opened at $39.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day moving average is $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $34.25 and a 12-month high of $41.42.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.91 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 10.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 134.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 121,737 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $500,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 16.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,776 shares during the period. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

