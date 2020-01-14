BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TCPC. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.33.

TCPC opened at $14.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 21.24 and a quick ratio of 21.24. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $826.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.69.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $51.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 27,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

