BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed non-diversified closed-end management investment company. It focused on middle-market lending. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp., formerly known as TCP Capital Corp., is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TCPC. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.33.

TCPC opened at $14.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 21.24 and a quick ratio of 21.24. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The firm has a market cap of $826.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.69.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $51.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 27,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.32% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Carrols Restaurant Group Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell
Carrols Restaurant Group Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell
TriCo Bancshares Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research
TriCo Bancshares Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research
BlackRock TCP Capital Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
BlackRock TCP Capital Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
LYFT Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bernstein Bank
LYFT Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bernstein Bank
AEGON Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
AEGON Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts
Avista Corp Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts
Avista Corp Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report