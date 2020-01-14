AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.
A number of analysts have recently commented on AEG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AEGON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.
Shares of AEGON stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. AEGON has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44.
About AEGON
Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.
