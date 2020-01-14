AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AEG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded AEGON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AEGON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of AEGON stock opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. AEGON has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AEGON by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AEGON by 226.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AEGON by 54.6% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AEGON by 63.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of AEGON during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

