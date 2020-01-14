Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

AVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Avista from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Williams Capital downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

AVA stock opened at $47.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Avista has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). Avista had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $283.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Avista will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R John Taylor sold 900 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $42,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Broomfield Robert 225,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Avista by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Avista by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Avista by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Avista by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Avista by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

