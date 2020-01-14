Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FFIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Flushing Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of FFIC opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $18.80 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $591.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.91.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,462,000 after purchasing an additional 76,939 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,159,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 668,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Flushing Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 406,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

