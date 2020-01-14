Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Parsons in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Parsons to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Parsons from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of PSN opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.99. Parsons has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Parsons had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 2.97%. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,071,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,729,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,449,000.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

