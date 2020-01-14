VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $20.35.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.67 billion. On average, research analysts expect that VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell
TriCo Bancshares Cut to "Sell" at Zacks Investment Research
BlackRock TCP Capital Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
LYFT Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bernstein Bank
AEGON Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts
Avista Corp Given Consensus Recommendation of "Sell" by Analysts
