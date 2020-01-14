VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of VWAGY stock opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.04. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $20.35.

VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.67 billion. On average, research analysts expect that VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

