Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.63.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNCAF. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Securities lowered shares of Snc-Lavalin Group to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $37.50 price objective on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get Snc-Lavalin Group alerts:

Snc-Lavalin Group stock opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.92.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.