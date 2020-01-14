RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.73.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REAL. ValuEngine raised RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RealReal in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on RealReal from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:REAL opened at $18.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.83. RealReal has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $30.05.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $80.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that RealReal will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RealReal news, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 265,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,686.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,330,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,505,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,931,809.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

