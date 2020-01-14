Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Amcor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 83,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Amcor by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amcor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 390,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Amcor during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Amcor has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Amcor had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amcor will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.41%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

